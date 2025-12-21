Thailand doesn't rule out possibility of ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Thailand does not rule out the possibility of achieving a ceasefire in the border conflict zone with Cambodia following the special meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur, according to a statement released by Thailand's Joint Press Center for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, which includes representatives of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via TASS.

    "A ceasefire can only be achieved when it is based primarily on the Thai military's assessment of the situation on the ground. As Cambodia is the party that initiated the clashes, it must first clearly demonstrate sincerity in pursuing a ceasefire. From the outset, Thailand has expressed a desire to see genuine and sustainable peace, but sustainable peace must come with the safety and security of its citizens. At this meeting, Thailand therefore seeks a clear demonstration of genuine sincerity from Cambodia to enable a discussion on approaches towards the de-escalation of tensions along the border," the statement says.

    A special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers was initiated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and will be held on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur.

    "This meeting will provide an opportunity to hear the positions and views of both Thailand and Cambodia, as well as to discuss possible approaches to de-escalate tensions along the Thailand - Cambodia border," the press center stressed.

    Tailand Kamboca ilə atəşkəsin şərtini açıqlayıb
    Таиланд не исключает возможности прекращения огня в зоне конфликта с Камбоджей

