    Azerbaijan starts implementing amnesty act

    Domestic policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 00:00
    Azerbaijan starts implementing amnesty act

    Azerbaijan begins implementing an amnesty act today, Report informs.

    As part of the amnesty, the process of releasing those convicted will be taking place with the participation of officials, representatives of the civil society and the media.

    The amnesty was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a corresponding law based on it.

    The amnesty act provides for exemption from punishment or criminal liability for individuals who participated in military operations to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation conducted on September 19-20, 2023, as well as close relatives of those killed or missing during these operations, individuals who became disabled as a result of military provocations by the Republic of Armenia against the civilian population, as well as women, individuals over 60 years of age, those who were minors at the time of the crime, and others.

    Furthermore, according to the document, a number of individuals sentenced to imprisonment for crimes that pose little public danger, or for less serious crimes, as well as for crimes committed through negligence, will be released from prison or have the unserved portion of their sentences reduced.

    The amnesty act, initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be the largest amnesty in terms of the number of individuals affected, including the number of convicts who will be released from prison.

    The amnesty act is expected to affect a total of over 20,000 individuals: over 5,000 convicts will be released from prison, the prison terms of over 3,000 individuals sentenced to the same punishment will be reduced, over 7,000 convicts will be released from restriction of liberty, and approximately 4,000 convicts will be released from other punishments not involving imprisonment or from suspended sentences.

    In addition, more than 1,000 individuals will be exempted from criminal liability.

    In total, the amnesty act will take four months to implement.

