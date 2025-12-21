Yilmaz: South Caucasus becoming new geopolitical hub focused on cooperation

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been left behind, and instability in the region is giving way to cooperation and development, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said in an interview with Report.

He stated that Türkiye highly appreciates the joint efforts of Baku and Yerevan in this direction: "In an era of growing global conflicts and uncertainty, steps taken toward sustainable stability and development in the South Caucasus demonstrate that the region is emerging as a new geopolitical hub focused on cooperation."

The vice president noted that the region stands out for its unique geographic location, which connects strategic ties between East and West, energy and trade corridors, and developing economic networks.

"In the current international environment, where energy security is increasingly important, supply chains are diversifying, and new transport routes are developing, the South Caucasus continues to enhance its regional significance for the global economy and diplomacy," Yilmaz noted.

He expressed hope that this historic opportunity for the region's future will not be missed, that the necessary conditions for signing a peace treaty will be created as soon as possible, and that this will lead to new positive processes in the region in the near future: "Undoubtedly, the prosperity and stability achieved will have an impact beyond the region, significantly contributing to the global momentum toward peace and stability."