Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas

    Region
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 13:51
    Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin met with Hamas Political Bureau member and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Anadolu Agency noted, Report informs via Xinhua.

    During the talks, the Hamas official said the group is adhering to the ceasefire terms and outlined Israeli violations, Anadolu noted, citing anonymous Turkish sources.

    The meeting focused on Türkiye's role as a guarantor and its efforts to ensure the ceasefire holds. The two sides also discussed conditions for moving to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, including steps to resolve outstanding issues and advance negotiations, the update said.

    Both sides reaffirmed their support for Palestinian national reconciliation and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state, according to the sources.

