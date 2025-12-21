At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting
- 21 December, 2025
- 13:10
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a township near Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and economic hub, police said Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.
"Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," local media reported quoting a police statement.
