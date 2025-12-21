Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting

    Other countries
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 13:10
    At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting

    At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a township near Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and economic hub, police said Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    "Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," local media reported quoting a police statement.

    South Africa shooting victims
    CAR-da atışma nəticəsində on nəfər ölüb, xəsarət alanlar var
    В ЮАР при стрельбе погибли 10 человек

    Latest News

    14:11

    Iranian, Venezuelan FMs exchange views on situation in Caribbean region

    Region
    13:51

    Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas

    Region
    13:30

    Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

    Other countries
    13:10

    At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting

    Other countries
    12:41
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    12:21

    Top Egyptian diplomat describes Miami talks on Gaza as good

    Other countries
    12:01

    Witkoff notes progress in first phase of Gaza settlement

    Other countries
    11:42

    Iran ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China

    Region
    11:22

    Elon Musk becomes first person worth $700B

    Business
    All News Feed