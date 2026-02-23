Azerbaijan, Georgia prosecutors discuss cooperation in Tbilisi

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visited Tbilisi at the invitation of Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze, Report informs.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, laying a wreath at his monumen at a park in Tbilisi named after him.

Kamran Aliyev later held a meeting at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the law enforcement bodies of the two countries and prospects for joint efforts in combating crime.

A bilateral meeting was subsequently held at the Georgian Prosecutor's Office. Aliyev thanked his Georgian counterpart for the invitation, describing Georgia as a friendly country to Azerbaijan.

Giorgi Gvarakidze expressed satisfaction with the development of ties between the two institutions and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation.

The sides discussed joint efforts to combat various forms of crime, as well as enhancing cooperation in extradition matters and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases. It was noted that closer legal cooperation would contribute to the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, also attended the meeting.