Media information session held ahead of WUF13 in Baku

An information session for media representatives covering the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been held in Baku, Report informs.

The meeting was organized by the Media Development Agency in collaboration with the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The event aimed to inform journalists about preparations for the forum, its agenda, priority topics, and expected outcomes. Special attention was paid to the format of press work and organizational issues during the international event.

WUF13 Deputy National Coordinator Gulshan Rzayeva noted that Azerbaijan's selection as the forum's host country demonstrates the effectiveness of its government policy and the strengthening of the country's international standing. She emphasized that holding WUF13 in Baku is particularly significant, as it will be the first time the forum will be held in the South Caucasus region.

Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Office, added that preparations for WUF13 are proceeding very productively.

"COP29 firmly established Azerbaijan on the global climate map. WUF13 can confirm the country's strategic role – both in understanding the conditions of post-conflict recovery and in shaping truly innovative policies. This is a legacy worth building on. The media plays a crucial role in this process," Soave said.

Natig Mammadli, deputy executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, in turn, highlighted the role of the media in hosting major international events. He emphasized that COP29 was a valuable experience for local journalists and expressed confidence that, given the accumulated experience, WUF13 will make media representatives' work easier. Mammadli also noted the shortage of specialized experts in urban planning and noted that such trainings help increase journalists' professional awareness in this field.

Next, Jamila Ismayilzada, Substantive Content Manager for the WUF13 operating company, presented detailed information to journalists about the upcoming session's program.

She also announced that, in preparation for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Baku Urban Week will be held from May 11 to 17.

An interactive program was organized for media representatives: participants were divided into groups and presented with case studies. Each team was tasked with not only discussing the identified issues but also developing practical solutions, presenting them in a mini-presentation format, and justifying their solutions in terms of social significance and media approach.

Laura Puttkamer, an international journalist specializing in urban planning, also joined the online event. She shared her experience covering this topic.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.