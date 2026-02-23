Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Czech culture minister hospitalized after car accident

    Czech Culture Minister Oto Klempíř was hospitalized after a car accident in Prague, according to the Idnes news portal, Report informs via TASS.

    "Minister Klempíř was in a car accident. He is in critical condition," the portal noted, citing ministry spokesperson Barbora Šťastná. "Therefore, an ambulance was called, which took the minister to the Central Military Hospital."

    The accident occurred on Monday morning. The minister's personal car, equipped with emergency lights, collided with another car, causing the airbags to deploy.

    Министр культуры Чехии госпитализирован после ДТП

