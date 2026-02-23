AzerEnerji, IRIA agree on digitalization cooperation

Azerenerji and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have agreed on joint areas of cooperation in digitalization, cybersecurity and the development of data centers, Report informs.

According to Azerenerji, a meeting was held at the company's Main Administration, Science, Training and Laboratory Center with the participation of IRIA leadership.

The meeting was the second between Azerenerji and IRIA representatives following instructions given by Ilham Aliyev during a February 11 meeting on Azerbaijan's new digital architecture. Measures implemented in the energy system under the "Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by presidential decree No. 841 dated December 10, 2025, were reviewed.

During the presentation, AzerEnerji provided information on the Operational Information System for Electric Power Facilities (EOOMS), as well as the implementation of SCADA and WAMS/WACS systems, highlighting monitoring and operational management capabilities. Specially equipped monitoring vehicles and digital control mechanisms at energy facilities were also showcased.

IRIA representatives presented information on security and cybersecurity systems, including the activities of the Cybersecurity Center, and outlined opportunities for joint cooperation and professional training.

The discussions also covered energy supply for data centers related to the energy sector, the establishment of data infrastructure near strategic facilities, development of the fiber-optic network, and AzerEnerji's integration with the myGov.az platform. It was noted that integration will be carried out in stages, with plans to increase the number of users.