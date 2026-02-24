Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation format
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 14:14
Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, discussed the trilateral cooperation format Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia with Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
According to Report, Oktay told journalists during his visit to the Turkish Martyrs Memorial in Baku that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss all regional issues and bilateral relations.
"We discussed in detail both the trilateral cooperation format Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia and the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We were once again convinced that all efforts and peace talks are progressing positively. This is extremely encouraging," Oktay said.
