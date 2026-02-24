Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

    Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

    A delegation led by Fuat Oktay, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, visited the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku during an official trip to Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    The memory of the martyrs was honored with respect, and fresh flowers were laid at their graves.

    Türkiyə parlamentinin komitə sədri Bakıda Türk şəhidliyini ziyarət edib
    Фуат Октай посетил памятник турецким шехидам в Баку

