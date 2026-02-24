Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 14:04
A delegation led by Fuat Oktay, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, visited the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku during an official trip to Azerbaijan, according to Report.
The memory of the martyrs was honored with respect, and fresh flowers were laid at their graves.
Latest News
14:18
Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025Business
14:14
Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation formatForeign policy
14:05
New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh regionInfrastructure
14:04
Photo
Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' MemorialForeign policy
14:01
Trade attaché: Azerbaijan-UK cooperation enters strategic phaseInfrastructure
13:52
Photo
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exportsEnergy
13:39
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27Milli Majlis
13:38
Azerbaijan's water reserves sufficient but not long-term, says agency officialInfrastructure
13:28