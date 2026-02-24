Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The upcoming plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will be held on February 27, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said while concluding today's plenary meeting, according to Report.

    She noted that additional information regarding the agenda of the next parliamentary session will be provided later.

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası fevralın 27-də keçiriləcək
    Очередное пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса состоится 27 февраля

