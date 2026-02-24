The construction of new reservoirs in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions will help restore underground water resources, said Riad Akhundzada, head of the Strategy, International Cooperation and Science Department at the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Report informs.

Speaking at a roundtable titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks and Responsible Business Actions," he noted that during the years of occupation, the lack of control over water resources in the region led to the drilling of numerous artesian wells in other districts.

"Currently, groundwater levels in some areas have dropped to their lowest point. After the liberation of Karabakh, alternative water sources were created, and now it is planned to gradually close those artesian wells," Akhundzada said.