Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    Infrastructure
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 14:05
    New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    The construction of new reservoirs in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions will help restore underground water resources, said Riad Akhundzada, head of the Strategy, International Cooperation and Science Department at the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Report informs.

    Speaking at a roundtable titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks and Responsible Business Actions," he noted that during the years of occupation, the lack of control over water resources in the region led to the drilling of numerous artesian wells in other districts.

    "Currently, groundwater levels in some areas have dropped to their lowest point. After the liberation of Karabakh, alternative water sources were created, and now it is planned to gradually close those artesian wells," Akhundzada said.

    Karabakh Azerbaijan water reservoirs artesian wells
    Riad Axundzadə: "Qarabağda artezian quyuları mərhələli şəkildə bağlanacaq"
    ADSEA: Водохранилища Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура помогут восстановить подземные воды

    Latest News

    14:18

    Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

    Business
    14:14

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation format

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    Infrastructure
    14:04
    Photo

    Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

    Foreign policy
    14:01

    Trade attaché: Azerbaijan-UK cooperation enters strategic phase

    Infrastructure
    13:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exports

    Energy
    13:39

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27

    Milli Majlis
    13:38

    Azerbaijan's water reserves sufficient but not long-term, says agency official

    Infrastructure
    13:28

    Investment in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park nears $35M

    Industry
    All News Feed