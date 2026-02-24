Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ilham Aliyev signs order on drilling 40 sub-artesian wells in Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 14:21
    Ilham Aliyev signs order on drilling 40 sub-artesian wells in Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to improve the provision of drinking water to the population in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Report informs.

    The order was signed in line with the "Action Plan for 2026–2030 on Ensuring Efficient Use of Water Resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic." The initiative aims to enhance access to drinking water in a number of settlements across the region.

    Under the order, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, in coordination with the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan, is tasked with preparing design and cost estimate documentation, drilling, and taking relevant measures to ensure drinking water supply through 40 subartesian wells in 38 settlements with a combined population of over 80,000 people.

    Ilham Aliyev order Nakhchivan water supply
    Prezident Naxçıvanda 40 subartezian quyusunun qazılması üçün Sərəncam imzalayıb
    В Нахчыване пробурят 40 субартезианских скважин - распоряжение президента

