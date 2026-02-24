Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    CIS prime ministers to meet in Ashgabat on May 22

    Other countries
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 14:35
    CIS prime ministers to meet in Ashgabat on May 22

    The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Ashgabat on May 22 under Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the organization, Report informs via Turkmen media.

    First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Petrishenko made the announcement at a meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Representatives in Minsk.

    He said 11 items are currently proposed for inclusion on the agenda. These primarily concern economic cooperation, the development of transport corridors, congress and exhibition activities, and digitalization.

    The meeting is also expected to consider granting the CIS Cultural Capital status to Minsk for 2027 and to Karaganda for 2028.

    CIS Ashgabat
    Türkmənistanda MDB Hökumət Başçılarının iclası keçiriləcək
    Заседание Совета глав правительств СНГ пройдет 22 мая в Туркменистане

    Latest News

    15:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosts trilateral talks with Türkiye and Georgia

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Joint statement: EU determined to put further pressure on Russia

    Other countries
    15:24

    Australia announces largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022

    Other countries
    15:16

    At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

    Other countries
    15:04

    Bosnian minister to visit Azerbaijan for energy talks

    Foreign policy
    14:56

    Iran, Armenia mull defense co-op

    Region
    14:48

    China supports all efforts for peace in Ukraine - FM

    Other countries
    14:41

    Norway to send about $9B to Ukraine this year

    Other countries
    14:35

    CIS prime ministers to meet in Ashgabat on May 22

    Other countries
    All News Feed