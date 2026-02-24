CIS prime ministers to meet in Ashgabat on May 22
Other countries
- 24 February, 2026
- 14:35
The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Ashgabat on May 22 under Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the organization, Report informs via Turkmen media.
First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Petrishenko made the announcement at a meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Representatives in Minsk.
He said 11 items are currently proposed for inclusion on the agenda. These primarily concern economic cooperation, the development of transport corridors, congress and exhibition activities, and digitalization.
The meeting is also expected to consider granting the CIS Cultural Capital status to Minsk for 2027 and to Karaganda for 2028.
