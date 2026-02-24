Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

    Business
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 14:18
    Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

    Azerbaijan imported 924.5 tons of cocoa powder worth $7.2 million last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    This represents a 5% increase in value terms compared to 2024, while the volume decreased by 27%.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 455 tons of cocoa powder worth $3.89 million from Türkiye (down 6% in value and 30% in volume year-on-year). Imports from Germany totaled 147 tons valued at $1.25 million, marking a 3.3-fold increase in value and a 2.7-fold rise in volume.

    Deliveries from the Netherlands amounted to 54 tons worth $572,000 (down 30% in value and 70% in volume), while imports from Malaysia reached 100 tons valued at $479,000, up 2.7 times in value and 2.6 times in volume. Azerbaijan also purchased 20.5 tons from Ghana worth $268,000, a fivefold increase in value and a 54% rise in volume.

    After a three-year and four-month break, Azerbaijan resumed cocoa powder imports from Belgium, purchasing 2.7 tons worth $29,000.

    cocoa powder Azerbaijan imports
    Azərbaycan Belçikadan kakao tədarükünü bərpa edib

    Latest News

    15:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosts trilateral talks with Türkiye and Georgia

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Joint statement: EU determined to put further pressure on Russia

    Other countries
    15:24

    Australia announces largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022

    Other countries
    15:16

    At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

    Other countries
    15:04

    Bosnian minister to visit Azerbaijan for energy talks

    Foreign policy
    14:56

    Iran, Armenia mull defense co-op

    Region
    14:48

    China supports all efforts for peace in Ukraine - FM

    Other countries
    14:41

    Norway to send about $9B to Ukraine this year

    Other countries
    14:35

    CIS prime ministers to meet in Ashgabat on May 22

    Other countries
    All News Feed