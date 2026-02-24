Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

Azerbaijan imported 924.5 tons of cocoa powder worth $7.2 million last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

This represents a 5% increase in value terms compared to 2024, while the volume decreased by 27%.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 455 tons of cocoa powder worth $3.89 million from Türkiye (down 6% in value and 30% in volume year-on-year). Imports from Germany totaled 147 tons valued at $1.25 million, marking a 3.3-fold increase in value and a 2.7-fold rise in volume.

Deliveries from the Netherlands amounted to 54 tons worth $572,000 (down 30% in value and 70% in volume), while imports from Malaysia reached 100 tons valued at $479,000, up 2.7 times in value and 2.6 times in volume. Azerbaijan also purchased 20.5 tons from Ghana worth $268,000, a fivefold increase in value and a 54% rise in volume.

After a three-year and four-month break, Azerbaijan resumed cocoa powder imports from Belgium, purchasing 2.7 tons worth $29,000.