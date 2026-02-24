Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exports

    Energy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 13:52
    Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the implementation of joint projects, including the Khudafarin, Giz Galasi, and Ordubad hydropower plants, as well as matters related to electricity exports.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the discussions took place during a meeting between Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, and a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

    The sides welcomed the fact that energy occupies an important place on the bilateral agenda.

    It was noted that the inclusion of energy issues in the protocol of the 17th session of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in economic, trade, and humanitarian fields underscores the priority of this sector.

    To accelerate the implementation of the projects on the agenda, the parties agreed to strengthen joint cooperation.

    Azərbaycan və İran elektrik enerjisinin ixracını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили реализацию проектов ГЭС и экспорт электроэнергии

