A performance leadership forum has been held in Baku, attended by approximately 300 members of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) management team, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

Held within the "Promotion of Performance (Service Performance Management) Culture" Program, the Forum aimed to foster constructive dialogue and a results-oriented decision-making culture among all stakeholders involved in the company's performance management process, ensure a systematic discussion of existing challenges, and define priorities for the next stages.

As part of the event, panel sessions were organized for the heads of SOCAR Group entities and HR representatives on the topics "Result-Driven Leadership: Strategy, Culture and Behavior" and "The Impact of Human Capital on Business Results: Creating Strategic Value through Performance Systems."

The sessions emphasized the importance of properly cascading strategic goals across all levels of the organization, strengthening leaders' continuous feedback skills, and maintaining the principle of objectivity in performance evaluation as a key factor in building a culture of trust.

Discussions also covered the positive impact of objective and transparent performance evaluation on employee motivation and accountability, the enhancement of data-driven decision-making, and ensuring more efficient allocation of resources.

During the Forum, performance advisors who contributed to promoting a high-performance culture were recognized and presented with certificates of appreciation.

Since 2024, SOCAR has been systematically implementing a Performance Management (Service Performance Management) system covering more than 42,000 employees across its entities, with over 14,000 specialists and technical staff managing their performance based on individual target cards.

The Performance Management system includes planning activities in line with strategic objectives, setting targets, applying continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms throughout the year, conducting year-end performance evaluations, and implementing result-based financial reward processes.