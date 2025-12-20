Türkiye detains 61 in major fraud and loan sharking raids
Turkish authorities have detained 61 people in operations targeting nine organized crime groups involved in fraud and loan sharking across six provinces over the past two weeks, the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.
According to the minister, 45 of the suspects have been formally arrested, while 15 others have been placed under judicial supervision.
