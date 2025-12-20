Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Türkiye detains 61 in major fraud and loan sharking raids

    Region
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 10:57
    Turkish authorities have detained 61 people in operations targeting nine organized crime groups involved in fraud and loan sharking across six provinces over the past two weeks, the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.

    According to the minister, 45 of the suspects have been formally arrested, while 15 others have been placed under judicial supervision.

    Turkiye fraud organized crime groups Ali Yerlikaya loan sharking
    Türkiyədə mütəşəkkil cinayətkarlığa qarşı əməliyyat: 61 nəfər saxlanılıb
    МВД Турции провел операции против девяти преступных групп

