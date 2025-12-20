Minister: Montenegro sees good prospects for energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan is seeking to become a leader in the transportation of energy resources, while Montenegro has the potential to emerge as an energy hub linking the Balkans with Europe, Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ibrahimović said Montenegro's advantageous geographic location for the transit of energy supplies to Europe promotes increased interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and opens opportunities for a range of joint projects.

    He noted that Montenegro also has significant potential in renewable energy, with more than 200 sunny days a year and substantial hydropower resources.

    "I believe we can find opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Ionian–Adriatic Pipeline, which would be of strategic importance from Azerbaijan to western Europe," Ibrahimović said.

