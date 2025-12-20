Montenegro interested in new investments from Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    20 December, 2025
    Montenegro is interested in attracting new investments from Azerbaijan in the near future, Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

    Ibrahimović noted that Montenegro also considers it important to ensure investment flows from Montenegro into Azerbaijan.

    "It is important to ensure investments from Montenegro in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we hope that investments from Azerbaijan will increase in the near future, particularly through the implementation of new projects," he said.

    Monteneqro Azərbaycandan yeni investisiyalarda maraqlıdır
    Черногория заинтересована в новых инвестициях из Азербайджана

