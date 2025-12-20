Montenegro interested in new investments from Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 14:08
Montenegro is interested in attracting new investments from Azerbaijan in the near future, Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.
Ibrahimović noted that Montenegro also considers it important to ensure investment flows from Montenegro into Azerbaijan.
"It is important to ensure investments from Montenegro in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we hope that investments from Azerbaijan will increase in the near future, particularly through the implementation of new projects," he said.
Latest News
15:24
Ukraine hits two Russian Su-27 aircraft at Belbek airbaseOther countries
15:09
NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026Region
14:51
Azerbaijan exports nearly $26M in animal fats and vegetable oilsBusiness
14:36
Azerbaijan doubles direct investment in UK economyFinance
14:28
Photo
Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and PodgoricaForeign policy
14:12
Minister: Montenegro sees good prospects for energy cooperation with AzerbaijanEnergy
14:08
Montenegro interested in new investments from AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:55
Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreementsOther
13:47