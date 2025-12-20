Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and Podgorica

    • 20 December, 2025
    Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and Podgorica

    The Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ervin Ibrahimović, during his visit to Baku, according to Report.

    "The meeting highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and closer cooperation between legislative bodies, reaffirming the shared commitment to nurturing friendly relations and advancing comprehensive bilateral cooperation," the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    Гафарова обсудила с Ибрагимовичем межпарламентское сотрудничество - ОБНОВЛЕНО

