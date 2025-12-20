Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and Podgorica

The Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ervin Ibrahimović, during his visit to Baku, according to Report.

"The meeting highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and closer cooperation between legislative bodies, reaffirming the shared commitment to nurturing friendly relations and advancing comprehensive bilateral cooperation," the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.