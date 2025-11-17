Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in Odesa

    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 17:51
    Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in Odesa

    A Turkish-owned liquefied gas tanker was struck in a drone attack in Odessa, Ukraine, Report informs via Haberturk.

    The incident occurred at the Izmail port in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. The vessel, named ORINDA, had docked carrying approximately 4,000 tons of liquefied gas when it was hit by a drone strike.

    It was reported that the crew has been evacuated.

    Video
    Türkiyəyə məxsus tanker Odessada dronla vurulub
    Video
    Турецкий танкер подвергся атаке дрона в Одессе

