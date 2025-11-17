Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in Odesa
Region
- 17 November, 2025
- 17:51
A Turkish-owned liquefied gas tanker was struck in a drone attack in Odessa, Ukraine, Report informs via Haberturk.
The incident occurred at the Izmail port in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. The vessel, named ORINDA, had docked carrying approximately 4,000 tons of liquefied gas when it was hit by a drone strike.
It was reported that the crew has been evacuated.
Latest News
18:30
France's Alstom, Ukrainian Railways sign contract to deliver 55 electric locomotives to UkraineOther countries
18:14
EU Council greenlights new rules for suspension of visa-free travel for third countriesOther countries
17:51
Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in OdesaRegion
17:51
Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAEForeign policy
17:34
VP: BP preparing for next stage of exploration at Shafag-Asiman fieldEnergy
17:33
Uzbek official: Azerbaijan's entry into Central Asian summit format reshapes regional dynamicsForeign policy
17:28
Bank ABC, Central Bank of Azerbaijan discuss correspondent tiesFinance
17:27
BP: Full-scale works at Karabagh oil field to be completed by year-endEnergy
17:06