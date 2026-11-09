Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day
Region
- 09 November, 2026
- 10:11
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The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Azerbaijan on National Flag Day, Report informs.
The message was posted on the ministry's official account on X.
Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizin 9 Kasım Devlet Bayrak Günü kutlu olsun! https://t.co/fS9LXxjpUr— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) November 9, 2026
Türkiyə XİN Azərbaycanı Dövlət Bayrağı Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Турции поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Государственного флага
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