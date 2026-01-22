Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Turkish ex-minister: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty would be of great importance for region

    In the coming period, if a peace treaty is signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it will have significant importance for the region in terms of energy supply and peace, MP Fatih Donmez, Türkiye's Former Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and head of the Turkish delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), told Report.

    According to him, it is possible to create alternative transportation routes, particularly through the Zangazur corridor:

    "We also consider this an alternative route for future energy flows. By the way, I should note that this partnership is not only about transit projects. We also have other joint projects. Therefore, our wish, of course, is for these projects to increase in both countries in the future," he said.

    The MP, as head of the Turkish delegation to the PABSEC, also emphasized that both countries played a leading role in the establishment of this international organization: "Created in 1991, this organization aims to enhance regional economic cooperation and thereby contribute to peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan has also played a key role in advancing the goals of this international organization, headquartered in Türkiye," he added.

    Sabiq nazir: Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında sülh müqaviləsi imzalansa region üçün böyük əhəmiyyət kəsb edəcək
    Экс-министр: Зангезурский коридор может сыграть роль в будущих энергетических потоках

