Turkey takes measures against Russian 'S-400'

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey installs 'Coral' new Air Defense System on border with Syria.

Report informs referring to theTurkish media.

According to information, reason for this measure is placement of 'S-400' anti-aircraft missile system on border with Syria by Russia.

This system renders harmless threatening missiles, aircraft flights and radar signals.

'Coral' system was included into Turkish Armed Forces inventory since 2015 and installed in Izmir for the first time in order to protect airspace over the Aegean Sea.