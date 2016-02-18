Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey summons ambassadors of permanent UNSC members following deadly Ankara bombing.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Diplomatic sources said ambassadors of the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China would be separately invited to the Foreign Ministry on February 18 to be given information about the incident.

Along with P5 countries, Germany, the Netherlands as the term president of the EU and the EU Delegation have also been invited, sources said.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioğlu is set to meet P5 ambassadors, sources said.

Both Turley's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced that the attack was conducted by a Syrian national believed to be a member of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PYD.

Notably, 28 people were killed and 61 people injured as a result of the terrorist attack near the military barracks on February 17.

According to the Governor of Ankara, a bomb-laden car was used for the attack.

The attack occurred at 6:31 pm local time, whilst the army buses carrying military personnel were waiting at traffic lights. The attack site was next to a residential block for high-ranking military personnel.