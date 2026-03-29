Tofig Musayev earns first UFC win

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Tofig Musayev faced Ignacio Bahamondes (Chile) at a tournament organized in Seattle, US, Report informs.

No winner was determined during the three intense rounds. However, the judges unanimously voted in favor of Tofig Musayev's victory. This was Tofig Musayev's first victory in the UFC.

Musayev lost his first UFC fight to Myktybek Orolbay (Kyrgyzstan) on June 22 of last year in Baku. Ignacio Bahamondes also lost his last fight to Azerbaijani Rafael Fiziev at a tournament held in Baku.