Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump invites Erdogan to join Gaza peace board as founding member

    Region
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 17:09
    Trump invites Erdogan to join Gaza peace board as founding member

    US President Donald Trump, as the founding chair of the Board of Peace for Gaza, has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the board, Report informs via Anadolu.

    "On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace, sent a letter inviting our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," said Burahanettin Duran, Türkiye's communications director, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

    Duran said the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and led to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. In this regard, he added, the Board of Peace and its bodies are being established to ensure security and reconstruction of Gaza.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Burhanettin Duran Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict Donald Trump Board of Peace
    Tramp Ərdoğanı Qəzza Sülh Şurasında qurucu üzv qismində iştiraka dəvət edib
    Трамп предложил Эрдогану войти в состав Совет мира по Газе

    Latest News

    17:47

    'There are no pressing security threats to Greenland': US Democratic senator

    Other countries
    17:41

    Bitcoin price falls below $95,300

    ICT
    17:21

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to boost electricity imports amid Russian strikes

    Other countries
    17:09

    Trump invites Erdogan to join Gaza peace board as founding member

    Region
    16:54

    Seven detained at unauthorized protest near Iranian embassy in Yerevan

    Region
    16:41

    More than 100 dead in torrential rains and floods across southern Africa

    Other countries
    16:23

    Azerbaijan imports 84 tons of cloves worth $667,000

    Business
    16:06

    Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace agreement talks

    Other countries
    15:38

    Orban accuses Brussels of funding Ukraine war with 'European taxpayer money'

    Other countries
    All News Feed