    Tokayev reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with US

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 13:23
    Tokayev reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with US

    Kazakhstan will continue to work to maintain and strengthen its strategic partnership with the US, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the presentation of credentials by US Ambassador Julie Stufft and Bulgarian Ambassador Georgi Vodenski, Report informs.

    Speaking about Kazakh-American relations, the Kazakh President reminded Julie Stufft of the significance and success of her visit to the United States last November.

    "We had a friendly and, at the same time, substantive conversation with President Donald Trump. We recently held a productive telephone conversation on many issues related to our bilateral cooperation. I am grateful for the invitation to participate in the G20 summit, which will be held later this year in the United States. We will do everything possible to maintain and strengthen our strategic partnership in many areas," Tokayev emphasized.

    The head of state also noted the significance of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's visit to Kazakhstan last year and expressed his readiness to expand cooperation with Bulgaria and the United States in the political and economic spheres.

    Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions and conveyed his best wishes to the heads of state.

