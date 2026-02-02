Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 13:03
    Three killed as training aircraft crashes in Russia's Orsk

    A four-seat Diamond training aircraft has crashed in the Russian city of Orsk, REN TV said, citing a source.

    Three people were reportedly killed in the crash.

    The incident occurred near the settlement of Dzhanatalap. The aircraft was carrying a pilot and two cadets at the time of the accident.

