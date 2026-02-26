Georgia, Türkiye discuss BTK railway development

Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Türkiye's Minister of Trade, Omer Bolat, discussed the modernization and commissioning of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line during the the 7th Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye Business Forum held in Georgia's Kakheti region, Report informs, citing the Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry of Georgia.

The parties highly valued the level of bilateral cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, tourism, energy, and agriculture.

Special attention was given to trade and economic relations. It was noted that Türkiye remains one of Georgia's largest trade partners, ranking first in foreign trade volume in 2025.

The ministers also reviewed other priority areas of cooperation, including civil aviation. Passenger traffic in air transport increased by more than 14% in 2025, and after a long break, direct flights between the capitals of the two countries were restored with the support of the Georgian government.

Discussions also touched upon cooperation with TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi and Batumi airports. It was noted that in 2027–2031, the company plans to invest $150 million in the development of Tbilisi International Airport, increasing its capacity to 10 million passengers per year.

Particular attention was given to large transport infrastructure projects that will enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and attract additional cargo flows. The importance of the BTK railway line, which will soon be officially commissioned and significantly strengthen regional transport connectivity, was emphasized.

The ministers also discussed prospects for cooperation in land and maritime transport.