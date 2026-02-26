Mehmet Akarca: Khojaly tragedy should receive due assessment in global legal system

The Khojaly events constitute a crime of genocide, said Turkish Human Rights Commissioner and Chief Ombudsman, Mehmet Akarca, Report informs.

Emphasizing the close ties between the ombudsman institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Akarca noted that his institution, as a Turkish state body, is always ready to support cooperation and joint efforts aimed at ensuring that the facts of this tragedy, which constitutes a crime against humanity, are properly assessed in the international legal system.

"Our task is to ensure that justice is restored within the framework of international law as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we cannot change the past and bring back those who perished. However, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that what happened is not forgotten, that such tragedies never happen again, and that the memory of the victims is preserved," he stated.