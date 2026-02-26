Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 17:05
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 26, Report informs.

    The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him long life, good health, and success in his future activities.

    The President of Türkiye expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations shown.

    During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on future contacts.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan Turkiye
    İlham Əliyev ad günü münasibətilə Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğanı təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Эрдогана с днем рождения

    Latest News

    18:10

    Talks between US, Ukraine in Geneva kick off

    Other countries
    17:53

    Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to US

    Business
    17:52

    President: Today Azerbaijan is so strong that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us

    Domestic policy
    17:52

    US deploys additional F-35A fighters to Europe

    Other countries
    17:45
    Photo

    Khojaly genocide anniversary marked in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Karabakh
    17:40

    Turkish security services foil terror plot in Istanbul, 4 detained

    Region
    17:34
    Photo

    Key features of Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly

    Karabakh
    17:30

    Almost 8,000 died on migration routes in 2025, says UN agency

    Other countries
    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand scope of Preferential Trade Agreement

    Business
    All News Feed