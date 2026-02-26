Ethiopian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 16:56
Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed arrived in Azerbaijan on February 26 for an official visit.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated by the national flags of both countries.
The Ethiopian Prime Minister was welcomed by Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.
Latest News
18:10
Talks between US, Ukraine in Geneva kick offOther countries
17:53
Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to USBusiness
17:52
President: Today Azerbaijan is so strong that no one should even think of committing any provocation against usDomestic policy
17:52
US deploys additional F-35A fighters to EuropeOther countries
17:45
Photo
Khojaly genocide anniversary marked in Bosnia and HerzegovinaKarabakh
17:40
Turkish security services foil terror plot in Istanbul, 4 detainedRegion
17:34
Photo
Key features of Khojaly Genocide Memorial in KhojalyKarabakh
17:30
Almost 8,000 died on migration routes in 2025, says UN agencyOther countries
17:28
Photo