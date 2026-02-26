Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ethiopian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    26 February, 2026
    • 16:56
    Ethiopian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed arrived in Azerbaijan on February 26 for an official visit.

    According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated by the national flags of both countries.

    The Ethiopian Prime Minister was welcomed by Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

