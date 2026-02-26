Prayers were offered in houses of worship of various denominations in Baku, as well as in a number of religious communities, for the repose of the souls of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, with their blessed memory honored with deep respect.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan told Report that as part of the commemorative events, alongside mosques, religious rites were also performed at the Synagogue of Mountain Jews, the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as well as within the religious communities of the Seventh-day Adventists, the Spiritual Christians–Molokans, and the Baku Society for Krishna Consciousness.

Leaders and representatives of the religious communities emphasized that the Khojaly genocide was a crime committed not only against the Azerbaijani people but against all humanity.

They stressed the importance of giving this tragedy an international political and legal assessment, conveying historical facts to the global community, and ensuring justice.

It was also highlighted that solidarity demonstrated by the various religious denominations operating in the country on nationwide issues reflects societal unity, as well as an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust.