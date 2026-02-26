Azerbaijani parliament calls for global recognition of Khojaly genocide

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    26 February, 2026
    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent appeals to interparliamentary working groups, foreign affairs committees of foreign parliaments, and international parliamentary organizations on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

    According to Report, the documents emphasize that the mass killing of 613 civilians, including women and children, was one of the gravest crimes against humanity of the 20th century and a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

    It is noted that the restoration of Azerbaijan"s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as progress in the peace process with Armenia, contribute to strengthening stability in the region.

    The parliament called on the international community to raise awareness of the Khojaly tragedy, ensure its international recognition, and bring those responsible to justice.

    Milli Məclis Xocalı soyqırımının ildönümü ilə bağlı beynəlxalq təşkilatlara müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Милли Меджлис призвал мировое сообщество признать Ходжалинский геноцид

