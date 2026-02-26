Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    CEO of World Economic Forum quits after Epstein ties scrutinised

    Other countries
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 16:32
    CEO of World Economic Forum quits after Epstein ties scrutinised

    The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said he was stepping down on Thursday, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    Report informs via Reuters that Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from the US Justice Department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.

    "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding," Brende said. The statement made no mention of Epstein.

    "I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions," added Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister.

    Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities before first meeting him in 2018, and that he regretted not having investigated him more thoroughly.

    Brende's decision to quit follows a series of revelations relating to Epstein, who in 2008 was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor. The revelations have roiled business and political elites, and even the British royal family.

    Borge Brende Epstein case
    Börge Brende Epşteynlə əlaqələrinə görə Davos Forumunun rəhbəri vəzifəsindən istefa verib
    Бёрге Бренде ушел с поста главы Давосского форума из-за связей с Эпштейном

    Latest News

    16:38

    Mehmet Akarca: Khojaly tragedy should receive due assessment in global legal system

    Karabakh
    16:37

    Georgia, Türkiye discuss BTK railway development

    Infrastructure
    16:32

    CEO of World Economic Forum quits after Epstein ties scrutinised

    Other countries
    16:20

    Azerbaijan discusses Middle Corridor potential with Georgia and Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    16:17

    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye to continue to stand by Azerbaijan's side

    Region
    16:04

    Azerbaijan cuts kerosene imports by 70%

    Energy
    15:57

    ADB invites Azerbaijani students for internships

    Business
    15:52

    Georgia FM backs Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization efforts

    Region
    15:47

    Newcastle United F.C. vs Qarabag FK ranks fourth in Champions League play-off attendance

    Football
    All News Feed