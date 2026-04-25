Iran has not requested talks from the US, Report informs via Tasnim News Agency.

The source stated that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's claims that Iranian officials had contacted the US and requested direct talks in Pakistan were false.

"Leavitt's statements are a blatant lie. Iran has not requested talks from the Americans and, on the contrary, has so far completely rejected American demands for talks due to their excessive demands," the source noted.

Earlier, Axios noted that another round of talks between Iran and the US would take place in Islamabad on April 27. The White House press secretary announced that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would fly to Islamabad on Saturday for talks with the Iranian side.

The program released by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to the country does not include any provisions for negotiations with the American side.