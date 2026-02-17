Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

Uzbekistan and the UK have reached an agreement to adopt a joint roadmap for further development of multifaceted cooperation, Report informs, citing the Press Service of the Uzbek President.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and John Alderdice, the UK's Trade Envoy for Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties primarily discussed the further development of mutually beneficial Uzbekistan‑UK trade and economic partnership.

As part of his visit to Uzbekistan, the trade envoy also met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The sides reviewed the current state of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UK, as well as prospects for its expansion.

"The parties discussed the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, modernization of airports, increasing the share of green energy, and expanding the application of public‑private partnership mechanisms. The meeting also addressed reforms of state‑owned enterprises and banks, acceleration of privatization processes, and access of Uzbek companies to international financial markets, including the London Stock Exchange," the Uzbek Ministry of Economy stated.