Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 18:09
    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Uzbekistan and the UK have reached an agreement to adopt a joint roadmap for further development of multifaceted cooperation, Report informs, citing the Press Service of the Uzbek President.

    The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and John Alderdice, the UK's Trade Envoy for Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, the parties primarily discussed the further development of mutually beneficial Uzbekistan‑UK trade and economic partnership.

    As part of his visit to Uzbekistan, the trade envoy also met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

    The sides reviewed the current state of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UK, as well as prospects for its expansion.

    "The parties discussed the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, modernization of airports, increasing the share of green energy, and expanding the application of public‑private partnership mechanisms. The meeting also addressed reforms of state‑owned enterprises and banks, acceleration of privatization processes, and access of Uzbek companies to international financial markets, including the London Stock Exchange," the Uzbek Ministry of Economy stated.

    Uzbekistan UK cooperation roadmap Shavkat Mirziyoyev Lord John Alderdice
    Daşkənd və London əməkdaşlığın inkişafı üzrə birgə yol xəritəsi hazırlayacaq
    Ташкент и Лондон согласовали подготовку совместной "дорожной карты" по развитию сотрудничества

    Latest News

    18:37

    Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

    Ecology
    18:21

    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    Region
    18:09

    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Region
    17:53

    Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison – UPDATED

    Incident
    17:35

    Azerbaijan observes 5-fold growth in wheat imports from Kazakhstan

    Business
    17:18

    Ukraine, Russia, and US begin negotiations in Geneva

    Other countries
    17:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE reach agreement on agricultural cooperation

    Economy
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE sign MoU on food safety cooperation

    Health
    16:40

    Dombrovskis: EU plans to launch €90B credit facility for Ukraine in April

    Other countries
    All News Feed