Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 13:17
    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Global Baku Forum, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, various aspects of Azerbaijan–UNOG cooperation as well as regional issues were discussed.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOG, and support was conveyed for UNOG's activities in areas such as sustainable development goals, climate change, economic development, and other relevant fields.

    It was emphasized that Azerbaijan actively engages in various events within the UN framework, including its participation in COP29 and upcoming COPs, and highlighted that the country will host the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the CICA Summit, and will assume chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next year.

    Valovaya's visits to Azerbaijan and her high-level meetings were recalled with appreciation, and gratitude was expressed for the conditions created to strengthen cooperation between UNOG and Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission in Geneva as well as other institutions.

    The meeting also addressed the regional situation, provided information on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, and included an exchange of views on the military escalation in the Middle East.

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General
    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

    Jeyhun Bayramov Global Baku Forum Tatiana Valovaya United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) World Urban Forum (WUF13) Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov BMT-nin Cenevrədəki Ofisinin baş direktoru ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Байрамов обсудил сотрудничество с гендиректором Отделения ООН в Женеве

    Latest News

    13:33

    Abdulaziz Kamilov: Uzbekistan ready to support creation of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan reaches 1.78 million

    Business
    13:24

    Fitch Ratings evaluates prospects for Azerbaijani banking sector for 2026

    Finance
    13:19

    Otorbaev: Azerbaijan important for transport connectivity between Europe, Asia

    Foreign policy
    13:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

    Foreign policy
    13:13

    Azerbaijan plans to clear over 65,000 hectares of land from mines

    Karabakh
    13:07

    Uzbekistan says Azerbaijan's participation important in Central Asian consultative meetings

    Foreign policy
    13:02
    Photo

    COP discussion at Global Baku Forum: Implementation delayed

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Armenian parliament speaker to visit Istanbul

    Region
    All News Feed