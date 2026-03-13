Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-General

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Global Baku Forum, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, various aspects of Azerbaijan–UNOG cooperation as well as regional issues were discussed.

Satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOG, and support was conveyed for UNOG's activities in areas such as sustainable development goals, climate change, economic development, and other relevant fields.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan actively engages in various events within the UN framework, including its participation in COP29 and upcoming COPs, and highlighted that the country will host the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the CICA Summit, and will assume chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next year.

Valovaya's visits to Azerbaijan and her high-level meetings were recalled with appreciation, and gratitude was expressed for the conditions created to strengthen cooperation between UNOG and Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission in Geneva as well as other institutions.

The meeting also addressed the regional situation, provided information on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, and included an exchange of views on the military escalation in the Middle East.