Syrian FM to visit Türkiye on Oct. 8
Region
- 07 October, 2025
- 20:27
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will travel to Türkiye on October 8, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.
Asaad al-Shaibani is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
The topics to be discussed between the two sides have not been disclosed.
