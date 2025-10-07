Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye on Oct. 8

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 20:27
    Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will travel to Türkiye on October 8, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

    Asaad al-Shaibani is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

    The topics to be discussed between the two sides have not been disclosed.

    Suriya XİN başçısı sabah Türkiyəyə gedəcək
    Глава МИД Сирии завтра отправится в Турцию

