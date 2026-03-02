IDF completes series of strikes in Lebanon, killing Hezbollah members

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have completed a series of strikes on Lebanon targeting senior Hezbollah militants, Report informs, citing the IDF.

"The IDF carried out large-scale strikes across Lebanon following the launch of projectiles from Lebanese territory toward Israel. As part of the operation, senior Hezbollah militants in the Beirut area were precisely targeted," the statement said.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force and Navy struck dozens of Hezbollah and Iranian command centers across Lebanon. In the Tyre area, a facility used by militants for weapons storage was hit.