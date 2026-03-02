Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IDF completes series of strikes in Lebanon, killing Hezbollah members

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:02
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have completed a series of strikes on Lebanon targeting senior Hezbollah militants, Report informs, citing the IDF.

    "The IDF carried out large-scale strikes across Lebanon following the launch of projectiles from Lebanese territory toward Israel. As part of the operation, senior Hezbollah militants in the Beirut area were precisely targeted," the statement said.

    Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force and Navy struck dozens of Hezbollah and Iranian command centers across Lebanon. In the Tyre area, a facility used by militants for weapons storage was hit.

    İsrail Ordusu Livana genişmiqyaslı hərbi zərbələri başa çatdırıb
    ЦАХАЛ завершил серию ударов по Ливану, ликвидированы члены "Хезболла"

