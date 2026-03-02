IDF completes series of strikes in Lebanon, killing Hezbollah members
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 16:02
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have completed a series of strikes on Lebanon targeting senior Hezbollah militants, Report informs, citing the IDF.
"The IDF carried out large-scale strikes across Lebanon following the launch of projectiles from Lebanese territory toward Israel. As part of the operation, senior Hezbollah militants in the Beirut area were precisely targeted," the statement said.
Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force and Navy struck dozens of Hezbollah and Iranian command centers across Lebanon. In the Tyre area, a facility used by militants for weapons storage was hit.
Latest News
17:10
Larijani: Iran prepared for prolonged war, unlike USRegion
16:57
CENTCOM: US military death toll from Iran attacks rises to fourOther countries
16:55
Photo
SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countriesEnergy
16:42
Azerbaijan and Moldova foreign ministers to hold talksForeign policy
16:34
Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banksFinance
16:30
European gas prices surge above $500 after drone attacks on LNG facilities in Qatar – UPDATEDEnergy
16:28
Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle EastForeign policy
16:26
QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacksEnergy
16:19