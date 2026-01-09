Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

Switzerland calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue their efforts to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of the summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia, scheduled for August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., in the context of normalizing relations between the two South Caucasus countries.

"Switzerland welcomes the recent significant positive developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the joint declaration adopted in Washington D.C. on August 8, 2025. Switzerland encourages both parties to fully implement the agreed measures and to continue these efforts towards lasting peace, which will benefit their people and the entire region," the ministry noted. "During its OSCE Chairpersonship, Switzerland intends to promote inclusive dialogue on security and to work closely with all participating States, as well as to advance consensus-based decisions acceptable to all 57 participating States. This work can take place at various levels and is guided by the priorities of the Swiss Chairpersonship. In addition, several international conferences will be held, providing an opportunity to address important challenges.

Switzerland aims to ensure that OSCE instruments can be made available to participating States upon request, regardless of the region. In his capacity as Chairman-in-Office, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis plans to visit several participating States. Travel plans have not been officially announced yet, so no further information can be provided at this stage about specific visits or agendas."