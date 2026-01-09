Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 10:59
    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Switzerland calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue their efforts to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.

    The ministry also emphasized the importance of the summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia, scheduled for August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., in the context of normalizing relations between the two South Caucasus countries.

    "Switzerland welcomes the recent significant positive developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the joint declaration adopted in Washington D.C. on August 8, 2025. Switzerland encourages both parties to fully implement the agreed measures and to continue these efforts towards lasting peace, which will benefit their people and the entire region," the ministry noted. "During its OSCE Chairpersonship, Switzerland intends to promote inclusive dialogue on security and to work closely with all participating States, as well as to advance consensus-based decisions acceptable to all 57 participating States. This work can take place at various levels and is guided by the priorities of the Swiss Chairpersonship. In addition, several international conferences will be held, providing an opportunity to address important challenges.

    Switzerland aims to ensure that OSCE instruments can be made available to participating States upon request, regardless of the region. In his capacity as Chairman-in-Office, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis plans to visit several participating States. Travel plans have not been officially announced yet, so no further information can be provided at this stage about specific visits or agendas."

    Switzerland OSCE Azerbaijan Armenia Ignazio Cassis
    İsveçrə Bakı və İrəvanı dayanıqlı sülhün təmin edilməsi üçün addımları davam etdirməyə çağırıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    Швейцария призвала Баку и Ереван продолжить шаги по обеспечению устойчивого мира - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    10:59

    Switzerland calls on Baku, Yerevan to continue steps to ensure sustainable peace - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    10:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Air Force Commander, Military Prosecutor visit military units

    Military
    10:45

    Armenian minister: 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani petroleum products are en route

    Region
    10:35

    Number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches almost 1.9M

    Finance
    10:28

    ING revises inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2026

    Finance
    10:17

    304 pensioners aged 100 and over live in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    10:10

    Azeri Light oil price rises by over 1.6% on global markets

    Energy
    10:07

    Trump says there could be more US strikes in Nigeria

    Other countries
    09:51

    Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighborhoods

    Other countries
    All News Feed