Sustainable peace in South Caucasus is important, Turkish MP says

Ensuring sustainable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus is important, said Shamil Ayrim, head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Report informs.

He stressed the need for an objective investigation into historical events, including those related to allegations of genocide against Türkiye, as well as the opening of archives.

"Historical events need to be reviewed and the available data studied. We see that some figures and information presented by the opposing side do not reflect reality. Therefore, it is important to open the archives and present all the facts. To ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the Caucasus, all issues related to history must be objectively investigated," the Turkish lawmaker said.