Street in Ankara named after Uzeyir Hajibayli

A street at the Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts has been named after the renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli as part of a joint initiative between the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Türkiye and the university.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture confirmed the move, saying the decision was taken to mark the 140th anniversary of the composer"s birth.

An official opening ceremony for Uzeyir Hajibayli Street will take place on the university campus on Tuesday, alongside a concert program dedicated to the composer"s work. The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre.

Uzeyir Hajibayli is widely regarded as the founder of professional music in Azerbaijan and a leading figure in the cultural history of the region.

The Ministry of Culture noted that, as part of the anniversary commemorations, a series of joint projects are being implemented with Azerbaijani cultural centers abroad to promote Hajibayli"s artistic legacy.