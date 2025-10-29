Six-story building collapses near Istanbul

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    A six-story building has collapsed in Gebze, located 60 km from Istanbul.

    According to Report, citing NTV, there is currently no information about any casualties.

    It is noted that construction work for a metro line is being carried out near the building.

    According to A Haber, around six people may be trapped under the debris.

    Türkiyədə altımərtəbəli bina uçub
    Недалеко от Стамбула обрушился шестиэтажный дом

