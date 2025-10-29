Six-story building collapses near Istanbul
Region
- 29 October, 2025
- 09:32
A six-story building has collapsed in Gebze, located 60 km from Istanbul.
According to Report, citing NTV, there is currently no information about any casualties.
It is noted that construction work for a metro line is being carried out near the building.
According to A Haber, around six people may be trapped under the debris.
Latest News
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (29.10.2025)Finance
09:32
Six-story building collapses near IstanbulRegion
09:20
Photo
Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:09
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.21 per barrelEnergy
09:03
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam, AgdaraDomestic policy
08:55
Kanan Heybatov: Success at U23 World Championships - well-deserved resultIndividual sports
08:48
Photo
Azerbaijani wrestlers who won medals at World Championships return homeIndividual sports
08:39
US plans to establish first working groups with Azerbaijan, Armenia by year-end - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
08:32