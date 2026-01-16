Simonyan: Armenia will never take steps against Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Armenia has never taken, and will never take, any actions directed against Iran, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "Armenia has never taken and will never take any steps against Iran, nor will it become involved in such processes," Simonyan said, commenting on the statement by Iran's Ambassador to Yerevan, Khalil Shirgolami, who noted that a perception is forming in Tehran that Armenia is becoming a hub for forces hostile to Iran.

    He also described Tehran's concerns regarding the TRIPP (Trump International Regional Partnership Project) as unfounded.

    "As for TRIPP, it will create significant economic opportunities for all countries in the region, including Iran," the parliament speaker added.

