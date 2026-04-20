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    Shakarishvili: Azerbaijan's initiatives key to co-op in South Caucasus

    Region
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 16:59
    Shakarishvili: Azerbaijan's initiatives key to co-op in South Caucasus

    Georgia's well-known political figure and analyst, Vato Shakarishvili, Executive Secretary of the United Neutral Georgia party, praised Azerbaijan's economic initiatives in the region.

    Speaking to Report, Shakarishvili highlighted that Azerbaijan's economic projects and cooperation with Georgia play an important role in strengthening the global role of the South Caucasus.

    He added that connectivity and joint economic projects are among the main challenges on the international agenda today, making regional cooperation especially significant.

    "This approach serves the common interests of the region. Our goal is to establish a cooperation platform in the South Caucasus, ensure peace and stability, and implement more joint economic and trade projects," the official noted.

    Shakarishvili also pointed out that this cooperation format has the potential to influence not only regional but also global economic processes, further strengthening the region's role in world trade.

    Shakarishvili added that successful cooperation will contribute to the welfare of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia.

    Highlighting Georgia's important role in transit and connectivity, he said the country serves as a key bridge for transporting goods, products, and energy resources along the East–West route: "As an opposition political force, we support cooperation formats with Azerbaijan. We believe these mechanisms are a real guarantee of our country's security, as well as the foundation for stability and development in the region."

    Azerbaijan-Georgia relations South Caucasus
    Şakarişvili: Azərbaycanın təşəbbüsləri Cənubi Qafqazda əməkdaşlıq və sabitlik üçün açardır
    Шакаришвили: Инициативы Азербайджана - ключ к сотрудничеству и стабильности на Южном Кавказе

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