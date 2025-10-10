Sergey Lebedev reappointed CIS Secretary General for three more years

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergey Lebedev has been reappointed for another three-year term, Report informs via TASS.

"The closed-door meeting of the Council of Heads of State decided to reappoint your humble servant for another three-year term as CIS secretary general," he said, addressing an expanded meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Lebedev thanked the leaders for their trust in him, adding that he would continue to work to preserve and strengthen friendly and good-neighborly relations between CIS nations.